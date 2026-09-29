Deep depression
Warning signal no. 3 at 2 seaports, rain chances low in Dhaka
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has asked authorities to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 at the Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar seaports.
A deep depression near the Myanmar coast may bring gusty winds to the country’s south-eastern region from today, Tuesday. The situation may persist tomorrow, Wednesday.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that the depression could mainly affect Chattogram, Hatiya and Cox’s Bazar after moving along the Myanmar coast.
“Gusty winds may start blowing in these areas from today. Its impact may continue tomorrow as well,” he said.
According to a special bulletin issued by the BMD, the deep depression over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast moved north and north-westwards and remained in the same area around midnight yesterday, Monday.
It may move further north and north-west and cross the coast over the Kyaikto area of Myanmar within the next two to three hours.
The maximum wind speed within 48 kilometres of the centre of the deep depression is 50 kilometres per hour. Gusts or squalls are reaching up to 60 kilometres per hour. The sea remains rough near the centre of the depression.
As a result, authorities have been asked to hoist Local Cautionary Signal no. 3 at the Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar seaports. No warning signal has been issued for Mongla and Payra seaports.
Fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay have been advised not to venture into the deep sea or the North Bay until further notice.
Less rain, hot weather to continue in the capital
Regarding the weather in the capital, Abul Kalam Mallik said, “There is little chance of rain in Dhaka during the day today. However, there may be light rain at night. There is no significant chance of rain in the capital tomorrow either. Rain may occur from Thursday.”
The country’s highest temperature yesterday, Monday was recorded in Sylhet at 37.5 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the capital was 36 degrees Celsius.
The country, including the capital, has experienced humid and oppressive heat for the past three days. Three spells of heatwave have already swept across the country this month.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius in an area is considered to have reached heatwave conditions.
However, the department did not declare a heatwave in Dhaka yesterday, Monday as the temperature remained at 36 degrees Celsius for only one day. The hot and humid conditions may continue today and tomorrow.