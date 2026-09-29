Warning signal no. 3 at 2 seaports, rain chances low in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has asked authorities to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 at the Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar seaports.

A deep depression near the Myanmar coast may bring gusty winds to the country’s south-eastern region from today, Tuesday. The situation may persist tomorrow, Wednesday.

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that the depression could mainly affect Chattogram, Hatiya and Cox’s Bazar after moving along the Myanmar coast.

“Gusty winds may start blowing in these areas from today. Its impact may continue tomorrow as well,” he said.