Climate adaptation funding shortfall puts Bangladesh under pressure

Even after 17 years of Cyclone Aila, the homestead of Md Zia Gain and his wife, Shamima Begum, in Mothbari village of Koyra upazila, Khulna, remains submerged beneath the waters of the Shakbaria River.

A nearly three-kilometre-long and 250-metre-wide channel, formed by tidal currents after an embankment collapsed, has swallowed their home. They now live on the slope of the embankment of the river.

The house of Minoti Sana, a woman in her 60's from the same village, also once stood in what is now the middle of the river. Her land has remained unrecovered since Cyclone Aila.

Ismail Gazi, Yunus Ali and Ilias Gazi, along with many other villagers, share similar stories. They lost their homesteads and have been living on the slopes of embankments for the past 17 years.