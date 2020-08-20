Thousands flee as fast-moving wildfires spread in California

Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on Wednesday as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot.

In Vacaville—a city of about 100,000 people located between the state capital Sacramento and San Francisco—residents were urged to evacuate during the night as the wind-whipped flames swallowed dozens of homes.

Many were awakened by neighbours or firefighters desperately banging on their doors, and rushed out dressed only in their pyjamas. Several suffered burns as they ran for their lives.

Evacuation orders or warnings were also issued in other counties—including the wine regions of Sonoma and Napa—where fires sparked by lightning are raging unchecked amid a sweltering heat wave.