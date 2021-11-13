Vulnerable states call climate loss and damage deal ‘bare minimum’

After a three-decade struggle, some of the world’s most climate-harmed countries are inching closer to securing more help for the devastation caused by global warming.

The first call to address loss and damage caused by climate change came in 1991, when small island nations first pushed to create a mechanism to compensate vulnerable countries for destruction caused by climate impacts such as rising sea levels and supercharged wildfires. Rich nations resisted acknowledging financial liability for their years of emissions that drove climate change as they rose to economic prosperity.

The impasse continued through years of UN climate talks. But in a draft document released at COP26 in Glasgow on Friday, negotiators for the first time laid out a pathway for addressing the issue by establishing a dedicated agency. Yet the draft stops short of setting up a fund to compensate climate-linked losses and damage.