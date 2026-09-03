Bangladesh among global bottom three in environmental protection

Bangladesh has ranked near the bottom of a global index on environmental protection, holding the 175th position out of 177 countries. The index evaluates nations based on their environmental protection initiatives and their overall effectiveness.

The US government's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released the 'Environmental Performance Index (EPI)' report. Researchers from Columbia University and Yale University prepared the index with support from the McCall MacBain Foundation in the US.

Bangladesh scored just 23.46 in the index. This indicates that the country has achieved less than a quarter (25 per cent) of the ideal preparation and initiatives required for environmental protection.