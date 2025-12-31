Lowest temperature of the year recorded today as cold wave across 21 districts
For four consecutive days, dense fog has prevailed across most parts of the country. On Wednesday morning, the fog eased slightly in the capital and several other areas, but temperatures dropped further.
This morning, the lowest temperature of the year was recorded in Gopalganj. Meanwhile, a cold wave is affecting a total of 21 districts across two divisions of the country.
Meteorologists have said that this downward temperature trend may continue for another couple of days. However, in the capital, today, Wednesday’s temperature is slightly higher than yesterday, Tuesday.
According to data from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the country’s lowest temperature today, Wedneday was recorded in Gopalganj at 7.5 degrees Celsius.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir said that the temperature recorded in Gopalganj is the lowest of the year so far.
He added that a cold wave is currently sweeping through the Khulna and Barishal divisions.
In addition, cold wave conditions are affecting Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, and Sirajganj. Among these, Rajshahi recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 8.4 degree Celsius.
The Khulna and Barishal divisions together comprise 16 districts. Combined with the five additional districts mentioned, a total of 21 districts are experiencing a cold wave today, Wednesday.
Tariful Newaz Kabir said that the cold wave may persist for the next couple of days, although the fog is likely to diminish.
When the minimum temperature in an area remains between 8.1 and 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave. A minimum temperature between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius is considered a moderate cold wave.
Temperatures ranging from 4.1 to 6 degrees Celsius are categorised as a severe cold wave, while temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are regarded as a very severe cold wave.