Lowest temperature of the year recorded today as cold wave across 21 districts

For four consecutive days, dense fog has prevailed across most parts of the country. On Wednesday morning, the fog eased slightly in the capital and several other areas, but temperatures dropped further.

This morning, the lowest temperature of the year was recorded in Gopalganj. Meanwhile, a cold wave is affecting a total of 21 districts across two divisions of the country.

Meteorologists have said that this downward temperature trend may continue for another couple of days. However, in the capital, today, Wednesday’s temperature is slightly higher than yesterday, Tuesday.

According to data from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the country’s lowest temperature today, Wedneday was recorded in Gopalganj at 7.5 degrees Celsius.