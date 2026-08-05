Heavy rain likely across Bangladesh for four consecutive days
Bangladesh is expected to experience widespread rainfall over the four days as the monsoon remains fairly active across the country, according to the latest 120-hour weather forecast issued at 9:00 am today, Wednesday.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions from 5 August to 8 August.
Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is also expected at places across the country during this period.
On the first two days of the forecast, both day and night temperatures are expected to fall slightly. Temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged on 7 August before rising slightly on 8 and 9 August.
For the fifth day, rainfall activity is expected to ease slightly, with showers forecast at many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. However, isolated heavy rainfall may still occur.
Meteorologists said the current weather pattern is being influenced by the axis of the monsoon trough stretching from Rajasthan through northern Bangladesh to Assam, with an associated trough extending into the North Bay.
The monsoon remains fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.
During the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am today, Wednesday several areas received significant rainfall. Notable rainfall amounts included 94 mm at Srimangal, 88 mm at Sylhet, 83 mm at Chandpur, 80 mm at Bandarban, 73 mm at Tetulia, 72 mm at Hatiya, 71 mm at Netrokona, and 67 mm at Cox's Bazar.
The BMD outlook indicates that rainfall activity is likely to decrease after the next four days, although weather conditions will continue to be monitored closely.