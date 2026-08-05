Heavy rain likely across Bangladesh for four consecutive days

Bangladesh is expected to experience widespread rainfall over the four days as the monsoon remains fairly active across the country, according to the latest 120-hour weather forecast issued at 9:00 am today, Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions from 5 August to 8 August.