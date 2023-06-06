Chinese, US diplomats hold 'frank' talks in Beijing

The United States and China held "frank" and constructive talks in Beijing on improving ties and managing their differences, China's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink travelled to Beijing this week -- a rare visit to China by a senior US diplomat as Washington seeks to allay tensions between the rival powers.

"The two sides conducted frank, constructive, and effective communication on promoting the improvement of Sino-US relations," China's foreign ministry said of Kritenbrink's meetings with senior Chinese officials, which took place on Monday.