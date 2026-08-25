US plans to revoke up to 200,000 visas of foreigners seeking asylum

President Donald Trump’s administration said on Monday it planned to revoke the non-immigrant visas of foreigners who have applied for or are currently seeking asylum status in the US, marking its latest step in a sweeping immigration crackdown.

A State Department spokesman said it was coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security “to identify and revoke the non-immigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently.”

The State Department statement did not specify the number of visas that will be revoked in the process.