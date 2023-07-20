Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

It also overlapped with a trip by US climate envoy John Kerry, and follows recent visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"On 20 July, President Xi Jinping met former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse," state broadcaster CCTV said, hailing his role in having opened up relations between China and the United States in the 1970s.

China's state media did not offer further details on the meeting, which took place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse's building number five -- the same location as a historic meeting between Kissinger and then-premier Zhou Enlai in 1971.

A US national security adviser, Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing in July 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China.