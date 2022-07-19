Global Covid cases top 568 million

Prothom Alo English Desk

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 568 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 568,579,567 and the death toll reached 6,389,451 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 91,429,409 cases so far and 1,049,274 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India recorded 11,371 cases of Covid in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,779,265 in the country, according to the health ministry data released on Monday.

The country also logged 51 Covid-related deaths during this period, pushing the overall death toll to 525,760 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The detection of a more contagious Omicron mutant, BA.2.75, which is gaining ground in India, has worried health officials. They feared that the new mutant may be able to spread rapidly.

The Indian government has focused on promoting booster doses as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The drive to provide free booster doses of Covid vaccine to all adults at government centres began on Friday.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh recorded seven more Covid deaths with 1,072 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the latest figures, the country’s total fatalities reached 29,241 and the caseload 1,997,412, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, four were men and three were women. The deceased were from Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

The daily case positivity rate declined to 9.77 per cent from Sunday’s 11.12 per cent as 10,974 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.47 per cent from Sunday’s 96.42 per cent.