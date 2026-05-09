Trump announces three-day Ukraine-Russia ceasefire

US President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia starting Saturday, saying he hoped it could lead to long term deal to end Moscow's war.

Russia had previously announced a two-day unilateral ceasefire to mark its 9 World War II Victory Day on Saturday. Ukraine previously stated that it too had offered a truce but that this had been ignored by Moscow.

The truce would also include a mutual swap of 1,000 prisoners each, said Trump, who has struggled to end the four-year conflict he once pledged to solve within a day of taking office last year.

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a “Three day ceasefire” (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said on his Truth Social network.