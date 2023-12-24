Tanker ship off India hit by attack drone 'fired from Iran': Pentagon

A Japanese-owned chemical tanker struck Saturday off the coast of India was targeted by a drone "fired from Iran," the Pentagon said, a sign of expanding risks to commercial shipping beyond the Red Sea.

It was the first time the Pentagon has openly accused Iran of directly targeting ships since the start of Israel's war on Hamas, which is backed by Tehran.

The attack came amid a flurry of new drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on the vital Red Sea shipping lane since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on 7 October, with the group claiming to act in solidarity with Gaza.

Saturday's Indian Ocean attack took place around 10 am local time (0600 GMT) and caused no casualties aboard the vessel, a Pentagon statement said, adding that a fire was extinguished.

The US military "remains in communication with the vessel as it continues toward a destination in India," it added.

The drone strike occurred 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) off the coast of India, it said, adding that no US Navy vessels were in the vicinity.

The Pentagon statement said the MV Chem Pluto ship flew under a Liberian flag and was operated by a Dutch entity, although the ship is owned by a Japanese company.

Ambrey, a maritime security firm, said the "chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated" and had been on its way from Saudi Arabia to India.

