Trump suggests World Cup games could be moved from unsafe cities

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would consider moving 2026 World Cup games from US cities he regards as a security risk.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said while he expected the tournament to be “safe”, he was ready to strip games from host cities that were regarded as “even a little bit dangerous.”

The United States is co-hosting next year’s World Cup with Mexico and Canada, but will be hosting the bulk of the games in the tournament, which has been expanded to include 48 teams.

US host cities include staunchly Democratic strongholds such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

“It will be safe for the World Cup,” Trump told reporters. “If I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it into a different city.”