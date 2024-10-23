Israel army issues new evacuation call for south Lebanon city of Tyre
The Israeli army called on residents of parts of the south Lebanon city of Tyre to evacuate on Wednesday ahead of military operations targeting Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The army’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted a map of the affected streets in Tyre on social media platform X, saying: “You must immediately move out of the area marked in red and head north of the Awali River.
Anyone who is near Hezbollah elements, facilities and combat equipment is putting his life in danger.”