Iran and US to embark on two months of peace talks Friday

Ghalibaf will attend the signing and the US side will be represented by Vance, who said Trump might also attend.

The developments came after Trump said an Iranian blockade on the crucial Hormuz strait oil and gas route would be fully lifted by Friday, in a major boost to the global economy.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said Monday.

Optimism over the reopening of Hormuz has sent the price of the international benchmark Brent North Sea crude tumbling 5.1 percent to just under $79 a barrel. The main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, dropped 5.8 percent to slightly over $76 a barrel.

The US had, in retaliation for Iran’s action, imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports. But Iranian state television said Iranian tankers had resumed shipping following the deal, as Takht-Ravanchi said the US blockade “has been lifted prior to the formal signing”.

Sporadic episodes of violence since an April ceasefire had threatened a deal, but weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar built momentum for an interim deal.

Yet a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and Western sanctions remains elusive.