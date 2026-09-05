Russia hits Kyiv airports as Trump peace envoys awaited

Russian strikes hit Kyiv's airports overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, as US envoys are expected to arrive in the region to discuss a plan to end more than four years of war.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was sending Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv, in Washington's latest bid to break a diplomatic stalemate in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Russia hit a civilian target in the Dnipro region overnight, killing four people, as well as Kyiv's two airports, Zelensky said, accusing the Kremlin of trying to disrupt the envoys' visit.