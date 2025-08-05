Trump tariffs don’t spare his fans in EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promised that the return of his “dear friend” Donald Trump as US president would usher in a new “golden age”.

But trade unionist Zoltan Laszlo says Hungary’s auto industry has seen the opposite as the United States announced new tariffs, with order cancellations and workflow disruptions marking employees’ day-to-day experience.

With tariff rates rising from 2.5 per cent before Trump’s return to around 25 per cent and finally to 15 per cent, the “American tariff slalom” has caused nothing but chaos in the car industry, said Laszlo, who represents workers at Mexican automotive parts manufacturer Nemak’s Hungarian plant.