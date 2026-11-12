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Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organisations'

Reuters
Dubai
Argentine Air Force planes fly over during the National Flag Day ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina 20 June, 2025.Reuters

Tehran has designated Argentina's navy and air force as "terrorist organisations," Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a reciprocal move following Buenos Aires' designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity in April.

Argentina had designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, following a push from US President Donald Trump's administration for allies to do so.

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Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organisations "based on the principle of reciprocity".

"It is evident that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government," the ministry added, without elaborating. It made no mention of Argentina's army.

In a statement on Wednesday, Argentina's foreign ministry said it "categorically rejects" Iran's decision.

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Argentina said in April that the measure it took against Iran's IRGC was due to its backing for Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which Buenos Aires blames for the deadliest bombing in the South American nation's history, a 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community centre in the Argentinian capital that killed 85 and injured hundreds.

The IRGC is an elite military force that protects Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran and controls large parts of Iran's economy.

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