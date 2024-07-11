60 bodies found in rubble of Gaza City district: civil defence agency

The civil defence agency in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday that around 60 bodies have been found in Gaza City's Shujaiya district, devastated by a two-week Israeli offensive.

"Once the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the Shujaiya neighborhood, civil defence crews, with local residents, managed to recover about 60 martyrs up to now," agency spokesman Mahmud Basal said.

Israel said Wednesday it had ended its operation against Hamas in the district.