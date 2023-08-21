Confident Russia will lose this war: Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was "confident" Russia would lose the war in Ukraine.

"Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war... I'm sure that we will win because the truth is on our side," Zelensky said in a speech outside the Danish parliament, as a large crowd cheered and waved Ukrainian flags.

Zelensky made his remarks a day after Denmark, along with the Netherlands, announced they would provide American F-16 jets to strengthen Kyiv's Soviet-era air force, as it pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

"The main thing is what we prove with our victory, with our cooperation... Together we prove that life is a value, that people matter. Freedom matters, Europe matters," the Ukrainian leader said.