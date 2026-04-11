Iran, US to hold peace talks overshadowed by mutual mistrust

Iran and the United States were scheduled to hold peace talks in Pakistan on Saturday with the foes appearing to be far apart on key demands and expressing mutual mistrust.

The Iranian delegation, with more than 70 members and headed by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived first in Islamabad, where security was tight.

"We have good intentions but we do not trust," Iranian state TV quoted Ghalibaf as saying upon his arrival in Pakistan's capital. "Our experience in negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and broken promises."

Vice President JD Vance, who is heading the US delegation which also includes Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff, was equally wary in comments to reporters before leaving Washington.