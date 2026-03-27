G7 ministers urge end to attacks against civilians in Mideast war

“There can be no justification for the deliberate targeting of civilians in situations of armed conflict as well as attacks on diplomatic facilities,” it said, after the foreign ministers of the world’s leading industrialised nations met in France.

The joint statement had initially not been expected, which had been seen as a potential sign of transatlantic tensions over the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to strike Iranian energy facilities, but has since rowed back on that warning to give Tehran more time for talks he said were taking place.