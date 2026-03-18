International

Iranian projectile hits near Australian military HQ in UAE: PM

AFP
Sydney
A house damaged by an Iranian projectile strike is pictured in a residential neighbourhood in Shoham in central Israel on March 16, 2026. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East.AFP

An Iranian projectile hit near Australia’s military headquarters for the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday but caused no injuries, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

It landed at 9:15 Sydney time (2215 GMT Tuesday) near the Al Minhad base.

“I can confirm that no Australian personnel were injured, and everyone is absolutely safe,” Albanese told reporters.

The projectile caused “minor damage” to an accommodation block and a medical facility, the Australian leader said.

Al Minhad Air Base—just 24 kilometres (15 miles) south of Dubai—has hosted Australian forces since 2003 and serves as the primary hub for the country’s operations in the Middle East.

Up to 80 Australians are on-base at any given time, according to the Australian military.

The base was previously hit by an Iranian drone attack following the 28 February US-Israeli strikes that killed Tehran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from International