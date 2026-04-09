Israel dismisses calls to add Lebanon to US-Iran ceasefire

Israel vowed more strikes against Hezbollah on Thursday, dismissing mounting international demands that the fragile truce between the United States and Iran in the Gulf be expanded to cover the war in Lebanon.

At least 203 people were killed and 1,000 wounded in the latest strikes, the Lebanese health ministry said, and Iran''s parliamentary speaker warned Tehran sees Lebanon as an "inseparable part of the ceasefire" and threatened "strong responses".

President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the Middle East war after agreeing a two-week truce to allow talks between US and Iranian negotiators to end a conflict that has already killed thousands and plunged the global economy into turmoil.

But the future of the negotiations -- planned to begin this week in Pakistan -- was already in danger on Thursday after Tehran denounced Israel''s raids on Lebanon and its nuclear energy agency ruled out any restrictions on the country''s enrichment of uranium, a key demand of Washington.

"We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with force, precision, and determination," Israel''s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a social media post. "Our message is clear: anyone who acts against Israeli civilians, we will strike them. We will continue to hit Hezbollah wherever necessary."