Netanyahu says Iran 'decimated,' Tehran targets Gulf petro-facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Iran is being "decimated" and it is unclear who is in charge, as Tehran sent jitters through global markets by turning its sights on Gulf oil and gas facilities.

Nearly three weeks into the Middle East war launched by Israel and the United States, Netanyahu said the Islamic republic no longer has the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, renewed his call meanwhile for a truce between Israel and Iran ally Hezbollah and the opening of negotiations.

With no ceasefire on the horizon, Lebanon''s health ministry said the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon and on Beirut''s southern suburbs has surpassed 1,000.

In Brussels, the European Union, following a meeting of EU leaders, called for a moratorium on strikes against energy and water facilities and vowed to prevent "uncontrolled migratory movements" towards the 27-nation bloc.

Netanyahu, speaking at a press conference, hailed his cooperation with US President Donald Trump and said "We are winning and Iran is being decimated."

"This war ending a lot faster than people think," he said without providing a specific timeframe.

His comments came after Washington said there was no deadline to end the war launched against Iran on February 28.