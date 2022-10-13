Global Covid cases top 628 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now crossed 628 million, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 628,345,850 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,565,764 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 98,727,236 cases so far while 1,089,385 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Wednesday increased to 2,139, officials said.