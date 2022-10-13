Global Covid cases top 628 million

According to federal health ministry data released on Wednesday morning, 2,139 new cases of Covid were reported in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,618,533 in the country.
With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 26,292.
The country also logged 13 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 528,835, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 456 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The country’s total fatalities rose to 29,388 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,031,006, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 9.57 per cent from Tuesday’s 8.86 per cent as 4, 763 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.08 per cent.