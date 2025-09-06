Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said India and Russia seem to have been "lost" to China after their leaders met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, expressing his annoyance at New Delhi and Moscow as Beijing pushes a new world order.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote in a social media post accompanying a photo of the three leaders together at Xi's summit in China.

Later on Friday, however, he told reporters he didn't think the US had lost India to China.

"I don't think we have," he said. "I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I let them know that."