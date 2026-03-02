Iran war spreads across region as US, Israel suffer losses

Trump, speaking to the New York Times, said the United States and Israel could keep up the level of attacks for four to five weeks.

“It won’t be difficult. We have tremendous amounts of ammunition,” he said, adding he had a shortlist of three unnamed people he favored to lead Iran after the war.

In a video address, Trump urged Iranian security forces “to lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death.”

“It will be certain death,” he repeated. “It won’t be pretty.”

The Pentagon said that three US service members were killed in the operation and five seriously wounded in the operation it has called “Epic Fury.”

“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends,” Trump said.

“But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization.”

Trump, who campaigned denouncing foreign interventions, has done little to explain the case for war to the US public.

Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, said the soldiers’ deaths were the result of a “reckless decision” and that there was no threat to “justify this type of preemptive military strikes.”