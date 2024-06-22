22 killed in shelling near Gaza office: Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross said 22 people were killed in shelling that damaged its Gaza office Friday, as the Israeli army intensified strikes in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border between Israel and the powerful Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah have also escalated in recent weeks, raising fears of an even wider war.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the cross-border hostilities must not turn Lebanon into "another Gaza", warning of the risk of triggering a catastrophe "beyond imagination".

His warning came as Israel stepped up its strikes in the Gaza Strip, where one hospital in Gaza City reported at least 30 dead.