G7 leaders condemn Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia

G7 nations called on Yemen’s Houthis Tuesday to halt strikes on Saudi Arabia, offering a show of solidarity with Riyadh as the Tehran-backed fighters have added a new threat to the Middle East war.

The Houthi movement staged a lightning offensive in recent weeks to take over Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast, including Mokha, threatening global trade and pushing up energy prices up.

Gains made by Yemen’s Houthis have cemented Iran and its allies hold over two key waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, that the wider Gulf and top crude exporter Saudi Arabia rely on to ship out its oil.

G7 leaders representing Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States said in a statement “we call on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions”.

“All threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the political process in good faith,” it added.