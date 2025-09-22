International

Portugal formally recognises Palestinian state, minister says

Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel announced on Sunday that the country has now recognised the state of Palestine.

"The recognition of the state of Palestine is the realization of a fundamental, constant, and fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy," Rangel told reporters at the headquarters of Portugal's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.

"Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace, one that promotes coexistence and peaceful relations between Israel and Palestine," he added.

