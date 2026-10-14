Nobel Prize pays tribute to historic 114-year-old Tagore-Russel correspondence

The official social media platforms of the Nobel Prize have shared a rare, 114-year-old handwritten letter exchanged between literature laureates Rabindranath Tagore and Bertrand Russell, highlighting a historic intersection of Eastern philosophy and Western thought.

The Nobel Prize showcased the artifact with the caption, “Take a look at this 114-year-old correspondence between literature laureates Bertrand Russell and Rabindranath Tagore,” drawing immense global attention to the rare document preserved in the Bertrand Russell Archives at McMaster University Library in Canada.