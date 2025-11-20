Trump says Saudi prince ‘knew nothing’ about journalist’s murder

The killing during Trump’s first term caused a diplomatic crisis, but the US president made it clear he now wanted to paper over it as he boosts his relationship with the Saudis.

Trump called for US broadcaster ABC, whose journalist asked the question about Khashoggi’s murder, to have its license revoked in a furious diatribe against the “crappy” company.

In a surprise move at the gala dinner in the evening, Trump said he was designating Saudi Arabia as one of just 20 major non-NATO allies around the world. “I’m just telling you now for the first time, because they wanted to keep a little secret for tonight,” he said.

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays in Saudi Arabia, was among the guests at the meal. So was billionaire Elon Musk, in a sign that the billionaire has mended ties with Trump after his tempestuous spell in the president’s administration.

Earlier Trump, 79, pulled out all the stops to impress Prince Mohammed, 40, giving him a flyby featuring the coveted, US-made F-35 stealth fighters, and thundering cannon fire.

The flattery continued inside the Oval Office, as Trump called the Saudi a “very good friend” and hailed him as being “incredible, in terms of human rights, and everything else.”

The two countries later signed a host of deals, including a civil nuclear cooperation agreement that the White House said would last decades.

Trump also approved a “major defense sale package” which includes “future deliveries” of F-35s. They also agreed to share AI technology “while protecting US technology from foreign influence.”