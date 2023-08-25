International

US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken 

Prothom Alo English Desk
In this 14 September 2017 file photo, a Rohingya man carries two children to shore in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, after they arrived on a boat from Myanmar. The UN refugee agency says nearly 69 million people who have fled war, violence and persecution were forcibly displaced last year, a new record for the fifth straight year. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday, 19 June 2018 that continued crises in places like South Sudan and Congo, as well as the exodus of Muslim Rohingya from Myanmar starting last year, raised the overall figure of forced displacements in 2017 to 68.5 million.File photo

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has said the United States remains committed to advancing justice and accountability for all the people of Myanmar, UNB reports. 

In a statement marking the sixth anniversary of "Genocide" against Rohingya, he said the US will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their aspirations for a "democratic, inclusive, and peaceful" future. 

On 25 August, the sixth anniversary of genocide against Rohingya, the United States said they stand with the victims and survivors. 

Blinken reaffirmed their commitment to pursue justice and accountability for the atrocities committed by the Myanmar military.  

"We are deeply grateful to the Government and the people of Bangladesh for giving shelter and refuge to nearly one million Rohingya, as well as other countries in the region hosting Rohingya refugees," he said. 

The United States has provided over $2.1 billion to assist those affected by the crisis in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and elsewhere in the region since 2017, remaining the leading single largest donor of life-saving humanitarian assistance to those whose lives have been upended by the violence.  

The escalation of violence throughout the country has exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation, particularly for members of ethnic and religious minority communities, including Rohingya. 

Since December 2017, the United States has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on individuals and entities most responsible for the ongoing violence, according to US Department of State. 

