US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken 

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has said the United States remains committed to advancing justice and accountability for all the people of Myanmar, UNB reports.

In a statement marking the sixth anniversary of "Genocide" against Rohingya, he said the US will continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their aspirations for a "democratic, inclusive, and peaceful" future.

