Prince Harry and Meghan moving back to UK: British press

Six years after stepping down as working royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are moving back to the United Kingdom within weeks, British press reported late Wednesday.

In a surprise move, Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, and his wife Meghan, "plan to leave the United States by the end of the month to settle in a private, non-royal residence, which is said to be located outside London", The Telegraph said.

Several UK news outlets including the BBC reported the couple's two children, Prince Archie (7)and Princess Lilibet (5) had already been enrolled in a British school for the start of the school year in early September.