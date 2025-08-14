Putin, Trump to hold one-on-one talks in Alaska: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will hold "one-on-one" talks aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict when they meet for their landmark summit in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin said.

The meeting, set to take place at a US air base outside of Anchorage, marks Putin's first trip to a Western country since his February 2022 assault on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday, is not scheduled to take part.

After nearly three-and-a-half years of fighting, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, Trump on Wednesday urged Putin to accept a peace deal or face "very severe consequences".