Trump pressured Ukraine to give up Donbas region: Kyiv official

US President Donald Trump pressured Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to cede the eastern Donbas region during talks last week in Washington over how to end Russia's invasion, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Tuesday.

"Yes, that's true," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP when asked if Trump urged Zelensky to pull troops out of land they still control.

The source added that talks with Trump were "tense and not easy", and that diplomatic efforts to end the war felt like they were being "dragged out" and "going in circles".