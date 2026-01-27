Rights group says confirmed Iran protest toll over 6,000

A US-based rights group said Tuesday it had confirmed the deaths of over 6,000 people in protests in Iran suppressed by security forces, adding it was investigating over 17,000 more potential deaths and warning a wave of arrests was ongoing.

The protests started in late December sparked by economic grievances but turned into a mass movement against the Islamic republic, with huge street rallies on 8 and 9 January that were the biggest in recent years.

Rights groups have accused authorities of an unprecedented crackdown by shooting directly at protesters. The demonstrations have petered out for now.