Zelensky to visit Trump in Washington this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he will go to Washington this week to see US President Donald Trump, to discuss air defences and how to put more pressure on Russia.

Zelensky said he would join a Ukrainian delegation there holding talks with US politicians and companies, and he hoped to have his meeting with Trump on Friday.

Trump confirmed what would be the Ukrainian leader’s third visit to the White House since January when a reporter asked if he plans to host Zelensky on Friday.