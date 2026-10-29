Inside Baihetan: China’s mega dam powering 75 million homes

Baihetan Hydropower Station is the second of the four hydropower cascade projects downstream of the Jinsha River, following Wudongde and preceding Xiluodu and Xiangjiaba. It is located in Ningnan county, Sichuan province, and Qiaojia county, yunnan Province, approximately 182 km from Wudongde and 195 km upstream of Xiluodu Hydropower Station. The project controls a catchment area of 430,300 km², accounting for 91 per cent of the Jinsha River basin upstream of the dam site.

The primary purpose of Baihetan Hydropower Station is electricity generation, while also serving flood control and navigation functions and promoting local economic and social development. The reservoir has a total storage capacity of 20.627 billion m³, including 10.436 billion m³ of regulating storage and 7.5 billion m³ of flood-control storage. The power station has an installed capacity of 16,000 MW, with an average annual power generation of 62.443 billion kWh and a guaranteed output of 5,500 MW.

The project’s major structures comprise the river-blocking dam, flood-discharge and energy-dissipation facilities, and the water-conveyance and power-generation system. The dam is a concrete double-curvature arch dam, with a crest elevation of 834.00 m and a maximum height of 289.00 m. Its foundation includes a cushion slab and two auxiliary dams. The flood-discharge and energy-dissipation facilities consist of six surface outlets in the dam body, seven deep outlets, and three flood-discharge tunnels on the left bank.

The underground powerhouse is symmetrically arranged on the left and right banks, with each powerhouse containing eight 1,000 MW Francis turbine-generator units. During construction, diversion through tunnels was maintained throughout the year.