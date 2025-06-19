Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iran in a phone call and stressed the need for a diplomatic solution, Moscow and Beijing said.

Israel has launched an unprecedented wave of strikes at Iran that prompted Tehran to respond with its own attacks with missiles and drones.

Putin and Xi "strongly condemn Israel's actions", Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters after the call.

He added that Moscow and Beijing believed the end to the hostilities "should be achieved exclusively by political and diplomatic means".