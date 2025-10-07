Greta Thunberg lands in Greece with expelled Gaza flotilla activists

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg landed in Greece on Monday alongside scores of fellow campaigners expelled from Israel after trying to ship aid to Gaza, AFP journalists saw.

The 22-year-old climate campaigner was one of hundreds of people who had boarded a flotilla that tried to break through an Israeli blockade of the war-stricken territory, with many complaining on their return to Europe of mistreatment at the hands of the Israeli authorities.

Thunberg and 160 others landed at Athens International Airport, where crowds of activists welcomed them.