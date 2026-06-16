Nearly half the world’s children exposed to 3 or more climate risks: UNICEF

The number of children in this three-or-more category has increased sharply over the past 20 years.

Almost all children -- some 2.3 billion -- are exposed to at least one risk. Two billion are exposed to at least two, while 364 million face at least four.

Of the 123,000 children exposed to seven or more climate hazards, some 46,000 are in Myanmar. “Children are at the forefront of the impact of climate change,” said UNICEF chief Catherine Russell.

As for the worst place for a child, “there isn’t a super short answer,” one of the report authors, Tom Slaymaker, told AFP. ‘Hot spots’

“But they’re not all equal,” Slaymaker said. “We do see some hot spots... it’s really concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa and parts of South Asia.”

Countries with large populations of children -- including Bangladesh, India, Nigeria and Pakistan -- are at the top of the list for the number of children exposed to at least three hazards.

But in sheer percentage terms, countries in Sub-Saharan Africa -- particularly the Sahel -- have the largest proportion of children affected by hazards. The impacts are often exacerbated by governments’ inability to cope with climate hazards.