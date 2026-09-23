President tells Trump that Iran will never 'bend at the knee'

Iran's president struck a defiant tone at the UN on Wednesday where he spoke for the first time since Washington and Israel launched an all-out war on his country, vowing Tehran would never "bend at the knee."

Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of "terrorism" for assassinating former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the start of the war.

He held up a photograph of the dead leader, before insisting Tehran had never started a war.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump had told the UN he was weighing whether to "annihilate" Iran, but went on to hail renewed talks between Tehran and Washington''s negotiators.

Pezeshkian made no reference to the talks to resolve the stalled war in his steely speech.

"(Trump) must know that the resistance of the Iranian people will only increase in the face of sanctions, increased pressure, increased bullying. We will never bow our head or bend at the knee," he said.