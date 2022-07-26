Global Covid cases top 576 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 576 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 576,192,266 and the death toll reached 6,405,163 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 92,339,925 cases so far and 1,052,467people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.