Global Covid cases top 576 million

After reporting over 20,000 daily cases for four straight days, India's daily Covid-19 caseload came down to 12,000, Monday, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, the 12,781 new cases reported during the past 24 hours took the total tally to 43,920,451 in the country.
The country also logged 36 Covid-related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 526,110 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid situation in Bangladesh
Five more people died from Covid and 548 tested positive for the virus in 24 hours till Monday morning, as cases creep up again in Bangladesh.
While the country's total fatalities reached 29,271, the new numbers took its caseload to 2,002,323, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As Covid is spreading fast, the daily case positivity rate rose to 7.84 per cent from Sunday's 7.04 per cent as 6,987 samples were tested.
Of the deceased, two were men and three women; two were from Rajshahi, and one each was from Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.75 per cent from Sunday's 96.71 per cent.