Global Covid cases top 565 million

India reported 14,936 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total case tally to 43,704,925, according to a health ministry update.
The country logged 38 more Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 525,557. Meanwhile, the active caseload stood at 151,012 according to the ministry.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged six more Covid-linked deaths with 1,324 cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning amid a surge in cases again in the country.
The new numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,223 and its caseload to 1,993,382, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate however declined to 11.82 per cent from Wednesday’s 13.79 per cent as 11,126 samples were tested during the period.
Four of the deceased were men, while two were woman.
Three of them were from Dhaka while another three were from Mymensingh division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.28 per cent as 1,747 patients recovered during the period.