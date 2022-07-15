Global Covid cases top 565 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 565 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 565,319,719 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,382,249 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 91,060,225 cases so far and 1,048,232 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.