EU lawmakers approve 'return hubs' migration

European lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday to tougher migration rules that will grant authorities much broader detention powers and allow for the creation of deportation centres outside the bloc.

The 418 to 218 vote in Strasbourg was one of the last hurdles for a reform that has sailed through the EU''s notoriously long legislative process as Brussels and member states respond to political pressure to curb migration.

"Today Europe delivered," said Malik Azmani, a Dutch centrist lawmaker who sponsored of the bill.

"People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin."

The vote was welcomed by cheers and calls of "send them back" by far-right parliamentarians. That prompted the left of the assembly to chant "shame on you" in response -- underscoring deep divisions over a text severely criticised by human rights groups.

The text notably enables nations to open "return hubs" outside the EU''s borders, where migrants with no right to stay could be sent -- something one group of countries is raring to do.