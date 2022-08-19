Global Covid cases near 599 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload on Thursday increased to 12,608, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Thursday morning, 12,608 new cases of Covid were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,298,864 in the country.
The cases reported on Thursday marked an increase in comparison to the daily caseload of Wednesday, which stood at 9,062.
The country also logged 72 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 527,206 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
New coronavirus cases reported globally dropped nearly a quarter in the last week while deaths fell 6 per cent but were still higher in parts of Asia, according to a report Thursday on the pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The UN health agency said there were 5.4 million new Covid-19 cases reported last week, a decline of 24 per cent from the previous week. Infections fell everywhere in the world, including by nearly 40 per cent in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East.
Covid deaths rose in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia by 31 per cent and 12 per cent respectively, but fell or remained stable everywhere else.
At a press briefing Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said reported coronavirus deaths over the past month have surged 35per cent, and noted there had been 15,000 deaths in the past week.
Covid in Bangladesh
One more person died from Covid, and 170 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.
While the country’s total fatalities reached 29,315, the new number took its caseload to 2,009,604, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate fell to 3.52 per cent from Wednesday’s 4.54 per cent as 4,824 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.18 per cent from Wednesday’s 97.17 per cent.