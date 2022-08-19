Global Covid cases near 599 million

The overall number of Covid cases is approaching 599 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 598,839,607 and the death toll reached 6,466,367 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 95,186,075 cases so far and 1,064,780 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.