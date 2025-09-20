UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

Ahead of the vote, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an Israeli television interview that he expected international sanctions to be reinstated by the end of the month. But the French ambassador to the UN said Friday that the option of a negotiated settlement was still on the table.

In a letter to the UN in mid-August, the "European Three" slammed Iran as having breached several commitments under the JCPOA, including building up a uranium stock to more than 40 times the level permitted under the deal.

Despite a flurry of diplomatic talks between the European powers and Tehran, the Western trio insisted there was no progress.

"The Council still has time to greenlight a further resolution extending the suspension of sanctions -- if Iran and the Europeans reach a last-minute bargain," Gowan said.

Iran's arch-foe Israel welcomed the move by the Security Council, which was opposed by Algeria, China, Pakistan and Russia.

"The international community's goal must remain unchanged: to prevent Iran from ever acquiring nuclear capabilities," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar posted on X.